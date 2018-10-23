Greenfield Firefighter “Lucky to be Alive” after surviving house fire

James and Jenn Stone say, had they not known about fire safety, they would not be here today, after a fire struck their home.

Members of the Greenfield Fire Department stand in what used to be the Stone’s home, which burned down just days ago.

On Friday October19, not even a full week since Greenfield’s Fire Prevention Festival had concluded, one of Greenfield’s Fire Department firefighters suffered a home fire.

Lieutenant James Stone of Greenfield’s Fire Department and his wife, Jenn Stone, had just returned home from an out-of-state firefighter-related convention Friday night. The couple was only home for a short time before going to sleep. Before going to bed, they closed their door and left a lamp turned on in their living room.

It is believed that the house fire started when the lamp in the living room short circuited. The flames ignited a nearby coach and wall, spreading throughout the living room.

The Stone’s say that they are lucky to be alive and hope that them talking about their own experience will help others learn more about fire safety.

(See complete story in the October 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)