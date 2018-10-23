Fire destroys Sharon home; gas explosion believed cause

Firefighters fought a blaze at a Sharon residence Thursday afternoon, and although the home was a total loss, they managed to contain the flames and keep them from spreading to neighboring homes. Fortunately, a loud explosion was heard about the time the fire ignited and a neighbor alerted the occupants in time for them to escape with their lives.

Firefighters from five Weakley County communities fought a blaze at 130 South Hunt Street in Sharon Thursday afternoon and managed to contain the flames and keep them from spreading to neighboring homes.

According to Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, although the house and its contents were a total loss, a loud explosion heard about the time the fire ignited woke the family and the occupants managed to escape with their lives.

The fire apparently started in the carport and quickly spread to the residence.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it is believed a gas leak is to blame.

