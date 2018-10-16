WINNERS ANNOUNCED IN 3RD ANNUAL CITY OF DRESDEN CAR, TRUCK, AND MOTORCYCLE SHOW

Mark Bradley won the Best of Show award with his 2007 Pontiac Solstice Roadster.

The Third Annual City of Dresden Car and Truck and Motorcycle Show was held on the court square in Dresden on Saturday October 13.

Vehicles of all makes, models, and colors were present for the contest.

The car show was part of Dresden’s Octoberfest and the vehicles were available for public viewing.

The winner of Best of Show award was claimed by Mark Bradley with his 2007 Pontiac Solstice Roadster.

