VEHICLE SMASHES THROUGH WALL OF MARTIN RESIDENCE

A 2005 Buick LeSabre sedan failed to negotiate a curve and ran through the wall of a home on Baker Rd. in Martin Thursday morning.

At approximately 10:42 a.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded to an Omni Community residence located at 112 Baker Rd. in reference to a one-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a silver 2005 Buick LeSabre sedan had been driven into a brick wall located on the west side of the house and entered the structure.