MAYOR PROCLAIMS OCT. 12 AS SIDS AWARENESS DAY IN DRESDEN

Emily Gallimore (holding baby Josie), and her husband, John Gallimore (holding son Jase), look on as Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn signs a proclamation designating Oct. 12 as SIDS Awareness Day. The couple lost their three-month-old son, Jackson, to SIDS two years ago.

On Friday, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn signed a proclamation designating Oct. 12 as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Day in memory of Jackson Wyatt Gallimore, who died due to SIDS on October 12, 2016, at the age of three months.

SIDS is the unexpected death of an apparently healthy baby with no discernable cause, and is a leading cause of infant mortality in our nation.

