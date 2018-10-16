INVESTIGATION INTO DRESDEN SHOOTING INCIDENT CONTINUES

Torres Andre Washington

The Dresden Police Department, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that occurred at 303 North Wilson Street in Dresden at 11:31 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10.

Torres Andre Washington, age 22, of Red Hill Road, Dresden has been arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and an additional five counts of attempted criminal homicide.

He is being held without bond in the Weakley County Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

