HEED COMMITTEE DISCUSSES COURTHOUSE RENOVATIONS; TRAFFIC CONGESTION AT DRESDEN K-8 SCHOOL

The Weakley County Health, Education & Economic Development (HEED) Committee dealt with a short agenda when they met Monday.

Members elected officers to serve on the HEED Committee, with David Hawks being named chairman, Gary Eddings was appointed vice chairman, and Erica Moore was elected recording secretary.

Chairman Hawks expressed his appreciation to the board for appointing him as chairman and stated he desires for everyone to work together.

Commissioner Larry Taylor, who does not serve on the HEED committee, but was in the audience, asked about the status of resolving the humidity problem on the third floor of the Weakley County Courthouse.

Commissioner Gary Eddings replied it’s his understanding that plans call for rectifying the humidity issue, before attempting to address the mold problem. Otherwise the mold will simply return and have to be removed again.