GREENFIELD HOSTS 30TH FIRE PREVENTION FESTIVAL

Children Alex Thomams, Anna Sullivan, and Rachel Rodriguez show others how to make their own home-made slime.

The City of Greenfield held a grand celebration for their 30th Annual Fire Prevention Festival.

The annual event is a way for members of the community to enjoy family fun and for children and adults to learn about the importance of fire safety.

Other events included a K-9 bomb and arson demonstration, puppet show, and finger-painting for the children. There were also food-related activities throughout the week.

Saturday events included a 5K race and a homemade slime course for children.

Adults enjoyed a car show and a bake sale. Live music was provided by the “Phoenix Bag Pipe Band.” Also performing were Lisa Hilliard, and the “Out of the Blue Band.”

All of the activities on Saturday led up to the Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival Parade.

After the parade, families enjoyed more live music and carnival activities.

The Fire Prevention Festival ended with a firework display, which had to be held early, because of the weather.

(See complete story in the October 17th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)