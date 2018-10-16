GLEASON BOARD DISCUSSES FILLING POSITION VACATED BY RETIRING POLICE CHIEF JEFF HAZLEWOOD

Gleason Police Chief Jeff Hazlewood

Members of the Gleason Board of Mayor and Aldermen bid farewell to retiring Gleason Police Chief Jeff Hazlewood, during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, October 11.

After serving on the Gleason Police Force for the past 34 years, 56-year-old Hazlewood said he felt like it was time for him to retire.

In order to fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Chief Hazlewood, board members voted to advertise for applicants. The board agreed to run an ad in local newspapers for three weeks, with the deadline for submitting applications set for Friday, November 2.

