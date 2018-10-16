DRESDEN HOSTS 2ND ANNUAL OCTOBERFEST

The “Flash Back Band” performed favorite songs from the 1950s through the 1990s.

Saturday afternoon, the City of Dresden hosted its Second Annual Octoberfest around the court square.

Dresden’s Octoberfest featured a crafts show, the 3rd Annual City of Dresden Car & Truck & Motorcycle Show; an obstacle course utilizing “drunk goggles” to demonstrate the sensation of driving while intoxicated; free balloons and chalk art for the kids; dressing up for Halloween; and a free concert at “The Purple Iris” featuring the Southern Gospel \ Bluegrass group “Raptured Hearts,” and the “Flash Back Band” from McKenzie, which sang favorite songs from the 1950s through the 1990s.