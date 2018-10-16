AMBULANCE SERVICE PROVIDERS TO ADDRESS WEAKLEY COUNTY COMMITTEES

As Monday’s meeting of the Finance, Ways & Means Committee opened, members elected officers. Eric Owen was appointed chairman, Roger Donaldson was elected vice chairman, and Erica Moore was appointed recording secretary.

One of the more important topics for discussion was the ambulance service contract. Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum stated that Commissioners will have an opportunity to hear from three ambulance companies later this month, before deciding which one will be awarded the franchise to provide ambulance service to the citizens of Weakley County.

Bynum noted that the Public Safety Committee plans on having a total of two or three meetings to provide its members and the public an opportunity to have their questions answered.