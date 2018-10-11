DRESDEN MAN SOUGHT FOR FIRING AT POLICE TURNS HIMSELF IN
A Dresden man sought for allegedly firing a handgun at several individuals and police officers, following an argument at a local residence, turned himself in at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.
According to Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe, at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, Lt. Bryan Chandler and Ptl. Tyler Verner responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving a weapon at 303 North Wilson Street.
An argument was taking place involving 22-year-old Torres Andre Washington of Dresden and two other individuals. Washington brandished a firearm in a threatening manner.
When police arrived, Washington started to flee the scene. Witnesses state, Washington ran across the street, turned around, assumed a shooting stance, and fired several rounds at the residents standing on the porch of the home, and at police.
Fortunately, no one was hit by one of the rounds.
Washington was charged by police on charges of five counts of aggravated assault and five counts of attempted criminal homicide.
