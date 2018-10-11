DRESDEN MAN SOUGHT FOR FIRING AT POLICE TURNS HIMSELF IN

A Dresden man sought for allegedly firing a handgun at several individuals and police officers, following an argument at a local residence, turned himself in at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

According to Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe, at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, Lt. Bryan Chandler and Ptl. Tyler Verner responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance involving a weapon at 303 North Wilson Street.