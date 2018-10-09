SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND TBI INVESTIGATING DEATH OF SHARON WOMAN

The body of a woman missing since Friday, October 5, was found Monday in rural Weakley County.

According to Sheriff’s Investigator Captain Randall McGowan, the body of 43-year-old Dallas Chantel Bennett was found near Mt. Vernon Road.

The case is under investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

If anyone has any information about this case, or has seen Ms. Bennett since October 1, 2018, please call the T.B.I. at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sheriff’s Department at 731-364-5454.

