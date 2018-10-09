SCHOOL BOARD UPDATES POLICIES; DISCUSSES STATUS OF SROS

School Board Chairman Steve Vantrease has been awarded a certificate of training, showing he has successfully completed his ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Basic Certification, which involves shooter response training specifically designed for school intruder situations. During the meeting, he encouraged other board members to obtain ALICE certification, as well. School Board Chairman Steve Vantrease has been awarded a certificate of training, showing he has successfully completed his ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Basic Certification, which involves shooter response training specifically designed for school intruder situations. During the meeting, he encouraged other board members to obtain ALICE certification, as well.

During Thursday’s meeting of the Weakley County School Board at Martin Primary School, members approved revised School Board policies.

Policy revisions include: an Attendance Policy; School Admission Policy; a policy regarding releasing students to leave campus during the school day; Tobacco Policy; Zero Tolerance Policy (adds simulated firearms to banned items); school volunteers policy; and a Teachers’ Ethics Policy.

Board members also heard an update on the status of hiring SRO officers.

(See complete story in the October 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)