PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE DISCUSSES EROSION, BUILDING ADDITION AND TIRE DISPOSAL
Top items for discussion during Wednesday’s Public Works Committee included erosion problems, the status of a building addition at the Weakley County Highway Department, and tire disposal fees.
Under new business, committee members elected officers for another year. Dennis Doster was elected chairperson, Roger Donaldson was named vice chairperson and Erica Moore was chosen to serve as recording secretary.
(See complete story in the October 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)