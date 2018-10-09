PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE TO REVIEW AMBULANCE SERVICE BIDS; OPTS OUT OF STATE BUILDING CODE

On Wednesday, members of the Public Safety Committee expressed their desire to fully vet the bids submitted by three ambulance companies, which are all seeking to win the franchise to provide ambulance service to Weakley County. The committee plans on having multiple meetings next month to provide its members and the public an opportunity to have their questions answered before the contract is awarded.

Another top item for discussion was a resolution calling for opting out of the statewide building code standards for one and two-family dwellings.

