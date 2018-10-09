NEWSPAPER ADDS PRESS CAPACITY DURING NATIONAL NEWSPAPER WEEK

The two-story tall, four-high unit is being installed this week. It will be operational next week and should provide a higher quality print in the newspaper.

It’s National Newspaper Week and this newspaper and five other West Tennessee newspapers are investing in new equipment to improve the overall quality of print of the weekly publication.

While many press companies have shuttered or greatly downsized, Associated Publishers, Inc. is making a contrarian move – adding capacity at its Huntingdon-based operations. The printing company is owned by The McKenzie Banner, Dresden Enterprise, Carroll County News-Leader, (Milan) Mirror-Exchange, Lexington Progress and (Savannah) Courier.

(See complete story in the October 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)