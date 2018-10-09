GLEASON HOSTS 4TH ANNUAL MINERALS DAY CELEBRATION

Gleason students and members of the community turned out for this year’s Minerals Day at Snider Park, hosted by local clay companies. The educational event included free food and drinks, numerous freebies and a better understanding of the clay mining industry and how it impacts the region.

On Friday, October 5, students, government officials, area dignitaries and local citizens gathered at Snider Park in Gleason to take part in the 4th Annual Minerals Day celebration. The four-hour event was sponsored by Old Hickory / Gleason Clay Company, Imery’s Ceramics, Lhoist / Spinks, and the Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee. Other local supporting service industries also helped to make the event another big success.

Gleason Downtown Revitalization and local businesses served hotdogs, chips, ice cream, and an assortment of cold drinks iced down in a wheel-loader front bucket. And, the best part was – all of the food, drink and promotional items were free.

(See complete story in the October 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)