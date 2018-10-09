DRESDEN’S 2ND ANNUAL OCTOBERFEST TO FEATURE CAR SHOW, LIVE MUSIC, ARTS & CRAFTS

“Flash Back Band” from McKenzie will perform favorite songs from the 1950s – 1990 during Dresden’s Octoberfest on Saturday, October 13.

The Southern Gospel \ Bluegrass group “Raptured Hearts” are performing live in downtown Dresden during this Saturday’s Octoberfest.

Dresden is making preparations to host the second annual Octoberfest, set for Saturday, October 13, from 2 – 8 p.m. on the court square in Dresden.

The City of Dresden is hosting the event, which will feature live music, antique and custom vehicles, unique handcrafted gift items, entertainment for the kids, and other fun-filled activities that offer something for the whole family to enjoy.

(See complete story in the October 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)