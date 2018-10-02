Weakley County Relay For Life – Friday, Oct. 5

This year’s Weakley County Relay For Life will be held at the UTM football stadium parking lot on Friday, October 5, from 5 p.m. until 12 midnight. There will be food, games, entertainment, a haunted house, a costume contest for all ages, and other activities.

“This is the first time in a long time that we have done a countywide event,” said Weakley County Relay for Life Chairperson Linda Ramsey. “We hope that all the communities in Weakley County will participate. We will have activities planned for the entire family, so we invite everyone to come out and enjoy a fun-filled evening in support of this worthy cause—the fight to find a cure for cancer.”

(See complete story in the October 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)