Volker Winkler – Medical Doctor and Ironman Mentor

Six of the seven Tennesseans from Carroll and Weakley counties (pictured above) did the Ironman Wisconsin triathlon in September 2005. They are (l t r): Carroll County’s Jimmy Crossett, Dr. Volker Winkler, Tina Winkler (who did not compete), Kirsten Winkler (now Sass) and Weakley County’s Dr. Gwin Anderson, Roy Herron and Kelly McCreight. The six are believed to be the first Carroll and Weakley Countians to complete a 140.6 mile Ironman. (Photo by Dr. Gwin Anderson.)

Tragically and unexpectedly, this year, Dr. Volker Winkler died. Dr. Winkler was the caring and highly competent medical doctor who practiced in Carroll and Weakley Counties. Volker was the crazy and strong endurance athlete who competed all over the world.

(See complete story in the October 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)