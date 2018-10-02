Stanley Black & Decker to acquire 20 percent of MTD

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., based in Connecticut, has announced it plans on purchasing a stake in lawnmower maker MTD Products, Inc., which marks its entry into the global lawn and garden equipment market and adds to its diverse line of products.

Company officials say they will buy 20 percent of MTD for $234 million, and will have the option to purchase the remaining 80 percent of the privately held firm, beginning on July 1, 2021.

(See complete story in the October 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)