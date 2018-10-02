Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival to celebrate 30th anniversary

Greenfield’s 1945 fire truck is one of the older models appearing in the Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival Parade each year.

The Greenfield Fire Department will host the 30th Annual Fire Prevention Festival October 8 through October 13, 2018.

There will be fun-filled activities throughout the week sure to please the whole family.

As in past years, the annual celebration culminates with the Fire Prevention Festival Parade, which will be held on Saturday, October 13th. The parade attracts fire departments and emergency units from all across the region and even from bordering states. As usual, the parade will feature beauty queens and their courts, floats, cars, trucks, horses and walking entries of all kinds.

