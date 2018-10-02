Election registration deadlines approaching; who’s on the ballot?

The voter registration deadline is fast approaching for the November 6th, 2018 State and Federal General Election. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, October 9th.

Early voting begins on Wednesday, October 17th, and continues through Thursday, November 1st, 2018. Ballots may be cast at the Weakley County Election Office, located at 135 South Poplar Street in Dresden.

The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday. The deadline for receiving an application for a by-mail ballot is October 30th, 2018. Weakley County citizens, who chose to cast their ballots on November 6th, rather than during the early voting period, must vote at their respective precincts. The polls will be open on Election Day from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

