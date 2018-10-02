E.W. James grocery store chain owner David James dead at 75

This photo of the original E.W. James store in Dresden was taken circa 1970. (Photo courtesy of Glen Reynolds.)

David James, 75, who owned the E.W. James supermarket chain of stores, died Thursday, September 27, 2018, at the Belvedere Commons in Franklin. James was a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, and a longtime resident of Union City.

Mr. James was the son of Maggie and E. W. James. He attended Fulton County High School and earned a degree in Business Administration from Murray State University. In 1967, he married Tommye Faye Kilpatrick.

Following graduation, James served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

When he came home from the military in 1969, he joined his father and brother in the daily operations of E.W. James & Sons.

The supermarket chain was started in 1934 by E.W. James, who bought a small grocery store in Hickman, Kentucky.

In 1989, David bought the company from his brother and sister. His hard work helped grow the company to locations throughout West Tennessee including the towns of: Dresden, Huntingdon, McKenzie, Union City, Waynesboro, Ripley, Martin, Paris, and Troy. There is also a store in Hickman, Kentucky. The family-owned and operated company is based in Union City.

David James is survived by his wife, Tommye Faye, and children – Lee Ann and David James II. (See obituaries for more information.)

