DRESDEN BOARD DISCUSSES INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS

The Dresden Police Department received the second place award, presented by the Governor’s Highway Safety program, in the 1-10 Officers Category – 2018.

Monday night’s Dresden Board meeting focused mostly on infrastructure-related improvements to city streets, water and sewer, high-speed fiber optic cable, and other ongoing projects.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn stated that the State Comptroller’s Office has approved a request to allow the City of Dresden to borrow $110,000 to purchase the Gilmer property, which the board voted to acquire a couple of months ago.

Onother topics of discussion included: the status of the various street and sidewalk improvements, fiber cable installation, and a high-pressure gas pipe being installed in Dresden.

