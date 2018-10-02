August unemployment down in Weakley and adjoining counties

Unemployment rates improved across a vast majority of Tennessee in August. Eighty-six of the state’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

With an August rate of 5.0 percent, Weakley County experienced the state’s largest drop in unemployment, down 2.6 percent from its July rate of 7.6 percent. In a year-to-year comparison, the August 2018 figure was a full 1.0 percent lower than it was in August 2017.

