Shop destroyed in Sunday afternoon blaze

A fire that broke out in rural Weakley County over the weekend resulted in the destruction of property, but thankfully, no loss of life.

According to Pillowville Fire Chief Lynn Scarbrough, local firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on White Road located south of Gleason.

About half-a-dozen Pillowville firefighters responded with a fire engine and a tanker; Gleason provided five personnel and a tanker; and Greenfield arrived on the scene with five firefighters and a tanker. Additionally, Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies handled traffic control and assisted any way they could.

Chief Scarbrough states a shop building and its contents were a total loss.

