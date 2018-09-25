Pottery Direct To Establish Operations In McKenzie

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Pottery Direct International, Inc. officials have announced that the ceramic flowerpot manufacturer will invest $8 million to establish production operations in McKenzie.

Pottery Direct plans to create approximately 40 jobs in Carroll County during the next three years.

Pottery Direct will locate in a vacant industrial building at 1373 Airport Road, which is for former location of Nestaway.

The manufacturer is purchasing much of its clay from Spinks Clay Company, which has clay pits in Gleason and Henry, Tennessee.

