Local fire departments provide emergency relief in aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Martin Fire Department personnel, as well as firefighters from Madison and Hardin counties, made up TN-Task Force 7, which traveled to the hurricane ravaged coast of North Carolina to assist local fire departments with disaster relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Floodwaters covered many homes, businesses, roads, bridges and properties as a result of Hurricane Florence, which caused millions of dollars in damages and left many without electricity or water and sewer service. West Tennessee fire departments, including Martin firefighters, responded to the call when asked to provide emergency assistance to residents along the North Carolina coast.

Assistant Fire Chief Joey Parrish and Firefighter / EMT Tyler Yates of the Martin Fire Department have returned from a joint task force mission to North Carolina where they provided fire protection in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

They were joined by firefighters from the West Tennessee counties of Madison and Hardin, which together, formed TN-Task Force 7. Other fire departments from Middle and East Tennessee also participated in emergency relief efforts along North Carolina’s hurricane battered coast.

