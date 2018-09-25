Greenfield Students Give Water Quality Probe Demonstration

A group of Greenfield students demonstrated how a water quality probe works during a recent presentation held in the Weakley County General Sessions Courtroom.

On September 17, 2018 the Greenfield Research Team demonstrated how their water quality probes operate to approximately 30 people made up of community members and Weakley County commissioners, moments before the County Commission meeting. This demonstration occurred in the courtroom on the 2nd floor of the Weakley County Courthouse.

Weakley County Government Communications Director Erica Moore introduced the members of the Greenfield Research Team composed of Josh Floyd, Andrew Campbell, Jacob Romans, Logan Sawyers, and Logan Rash. Mrs. Moore also introduced Robert McCall, who is a teacher at Greenfield School. Mr. McCall is the supervisor of the Greenfield Research Team Science Program.

McCall discussed the results of the Water Quality Research that the Greenfield Research Team did this summer and school year.

(See complete story in the September 26th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)