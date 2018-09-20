TWO ARRESTED FOR STEALING HEMP

Axel Javier Rivera

Kaelin Dewayne Willis

On Monday evening, September 17, Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men on multiple charges, after investigators say they attempted to steal hemp plants from a hemp farm in the southern part of Weakley County.

The two males, identified as 20-year-old Axel Javier Rivera of Sharon and 22-year-old Kaelin Dewayne Willis of Camden, were charged with criminal trespass, theft over $1,000, vandalism and simple possession of marijuana. Willis also had active arrest warrants on file at the Sheriff’s Department for violation of probation and failure to appear, and those were served as well.

(See complete story in the September 26th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)