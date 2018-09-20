CAR CHASE ENDS IN ARREST OF CLARKSVILLE MAN

Montez Tyshon Johnson

A Clarksville man is in custody following a car chase through two northwest Tennessee counties.

Montez Tyshon Johnson, 31, of Clarksville, Tennessee, is charged with: possession of schedule 6 marijuana with intent to resale, possession of schedule 1 with intent to resale, possession of schedule 4 drugs, evading arrest, aggravated assault on an officer, tampering with evidence (for throwing items out of the car window while fleeing from the officer), and speeding.

