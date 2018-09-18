WEAKLEY COUNTY BACKPACK PROGRAM PROVIDES FOOD FOR HUNGRY YOUNGSTERS

Dresden H.S. Beta Club members were among a group of volunteers from across Weakley County that met at the Dresden First Baptist Church Family Life Center recently to pack food bags for local students.

The mission of the program is to help alleviate child hunger in Weakley County, by providing nutritious and easy-to-prepare food at times when other resources are not available, such as on the weekend and school vacations.

