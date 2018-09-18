MARTIN FIRE DEPARTMENT JOINING IN HURRICANE FLORENCE RELIEF EFFORT

West Tennessee fire departments that were requested to assist in emergency efforts along North Carolina’s hurricane battered coast responded to the call in keeping with Tennessee’s motto, “The Volunteer State.”

 

The Martin Fire Department is joining a task force of other fire departments across Tennessee to provide fire protection in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

 

