INMATE FACES MURDER CHARGE IN DRUG-RELATED CASE

Clinton Laster

An inmate that stole property from the evidence room while incarcerated in the Weakley County Detention Center, is now facing a second-degree murder charge in addition to a long list of other charges.

Clinton Michael Laster, 38, of Hornbeak is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, one count of felony theft, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, felony possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs, and escape.

