GLEASON BOARD HEARS COMPLAINTS CONCERNING POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gleason Mayor Diane Poole swears in Alderman Keith Radford, who was elected to office in the Aug. 2 Weakley County General Election. He was appointed to office is 2016 to fill the unexpired term of Marcus Hopper, who resigned. This is Radford’s first full term in office.

A local citizen expressed his grievances concerning the actions and attitudes of certain members of the Gleason Police Department, during Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Gleason Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Board members heard from Cory Radford, who claimed certain Gleason Police officers have not been doing their jobs properly.

Alderman Jim Phelps answered Radford’s complaints, saying his concerns have already been addressed.

