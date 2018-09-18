DRA INVESTS $300,000 IN MARTIN TO BUILD INFRASTRUCTURE TO HELP CREATE 200 NEW JOBS

Construction is underway on a new international manufacturing business in Martin that promises to provide over 200 jobs. Dong-A USA, a South Korean-based manufacturer, plans to build a 100,000-square-foot facility that will support the automotive and residential appliance industries. A $300,000 grant from Delta Regional Authority will help install water and sewer to the plant.

