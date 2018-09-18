COUNTY COMMISSION SPLIT OVER REVISING PROCEDURAL RULES & COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

Newly elected members of the Weakley County Commission, Colton Nanney and Bobby Dunlap, participated in the people’s business at their first meeting on Monday, Sep. 17, 2018.

During Monday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Commission, members were divided over some of the suggested changes to the procedural rules, particularly where it concerns the method for choosing those serving on the Rules Committee and how long they should serve per term.

Committee appointments were also a matter of contention between the Republicans and Democrats, with arguments raised on both sides.

(See complete story in the September 19th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)