School Board approves policy changes; appoints officers

Thursday night’s School Board meeting was the first for recently elected Sharon School Board member Martin Hamlin. Those pictured are (l to r): Josh Moore of Dresden, Jeff Floyd of Greenfield, Kim Longacre of Martin, Martin Hamlin of Sharon, and Weakley County School Director Randy Frazier.

Thursday night’s School Board meeting was the first since the current members were elected to office in the August 2, 2018 Weakley County General Election.

The nine-member board, representing the nine voting districts, are: Jeff Floyd of Greenfield; Kim Longacre of Martin; Gath Meeks of Palmersville; Joshua Moore of Dresden; John Hatler of Martin; Beau Atkins of Gleason; Doug Sims of Martin; Steve Vantrease of Martin; and Martin Hamlin of Sharon.

