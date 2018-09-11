GRIFFIN SENTENCED TO FOUR YEARS FOR RECKLESS HOMICIDE

Matthew Allen Griffin

Matthew Allen Griffin, 34, of Martin, who was originally indicted with two counts of vehicular homicide after a fatal car crash near Henry, Tennessee in August of 2017 was sentenced last Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court on an amended singular charge of reckless homicide.

Griffin was sentenced to serve four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections and was fined $500. Under the terms of the plea agreement entered into with the 26th Judicial District District Attorney’s office, Griffin will serve 40 days in continuous confinement in the Henry County Jail with the remainder of the first two-year period to be served on supervised probation. The last two-year period of his sentence will be served on unsupervised probation.

