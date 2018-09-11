DRA Invests $300,000 in Martin to Build Infrastructure to Help Create 200 New Jobs
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) has announced it will invest $300,000 in infrastructure improvements that will create about 220 news jobs at an international manufacturing business in Martin. Dong-A USA, a South Korean-based manufacturer, plans to build a 100,000-square-foot facility that will support the automotive and residential appliance industries.
(See complete story in the September 12th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)