Dedication ceremony held for WWII monument honoring B-17 crash victims

Members of veterans’ organizations participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, marking the dedication of a WWII monument honoring the airmen aboard a U.S. Army B-17 bomber that crashed between Latham and Palmersville on Sep. 5, 1943. Only three of the 10-member flight crew survived.

State and local dignitaries, as well as members of the community, gathered at a rural location between Latham and Palmersville on Saturday, September 8, 2018, for the dedication of a monument honoring the memory of several U.S. Army airmen who died in an accidental military plane crash in Weakley County during the Second World War. American Legion Riders, members of the Patriot Guard, and those from other American veterans’ organizations were in attendance.

The monument, erected at 3675 East New Hope Church Road, located off Highway 190, recognizes the seven airmen who were killed and the three survivors, when their Army B-17 bomber crashed between Palmersville and Latham. The monument was placed where the plane crashed.

