UTM to host ‘An Evening with Will Clark’ scholarship fundraiser

Trey Lindsey holds a pheasant chick while working outside of Culbertson, Nebraska, during this summer’s field work. (Courtesy photo | Claire Helmke)

The second annual, “An Evening with Will Clark”, to benefit the Phillip “Trey” Lindsey Scholarship Endowment, is scheduled for Saturday, September 15, 2018.

The former Mississippi State All-American and San Francisco Giant / St. Louis Cardinal baseball great Will Clark will be the guest speaker.

The fundraiser will again be held in the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Russell-Duncan Ballroom, starting at 6 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the UT Martin’s Wildlife Society with 100 percent of the proceeds going into the Phillip Trey Lindsey Scholarship Endowment.

(See complete story in the September 5th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)