Tater Town ends with parade

The 45th Annual Tater Town Special ended Saturday, September 1, after an amazing parade was held in downtown Gleason. The Tater Town Parade included many emergency vehicles from Gleason and other towns around the area. Scores of children and teens were in the parade, from church floats to students from Gleason Junior and High School supporting their graduating classes.

A large crowd came out to witness the event. One of the highlights of the parade was the marching band and color guard from McKenzie High School. The marching band provided wonderful music that adults and children loved, and the color guard amazed the crowd with their bright-pink flags that mesmerized everyone that watched.

The parade ended with horses and horse and buggy entries. Some of the horses were decorated for the occasion with flowers and paint.

