Sharon man arrested on assorted drug-related charges
Matthew Elliott King
A Sharon man has been charged with assorted drug-related offenses, after allegedly attempting to purchase drugs from a law enforcement officer.
Matthew Elliott King, 32, of Sharon, Tennessee, is charged with simple possession of schedule II methamphetamine, criminal attempt to possess schedule II methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
