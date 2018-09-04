Recently elected Weakley County officials sworn-in

Weakley County Commissioners gathered on the south side of the Weakley County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, after being sworn-in by General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore. These recently elected public officials include incumbent candidates elected to another term of office, as well as several newcomers.

Weakley County Department heads gather outside the Weakley County Courthouse after being sworn-into office. They are (l to r): County Road Supervisor – Charles Ross; Trustee – Marci Floyd; Court Clerk – Kim Hughey; Weakley County Mayor – Jake Bynum; Circuit Court Clerk – Jennifer Tharp Killebrew; April Wright Jones; and Sheriff – Mike Wilson; Register of Deeds.

Weakley County officials elected to office during the August 2nd Weakley County General Election gathered in the Circuit Courtroom at the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden Thursday afternoon to be sworn-in.

The courtroom had a standing-room-only crowd of friends, family and well-wishers on hand to witness the ceremony.

Many of the officials were accompanied by their spouses and children, who stood by their side when they were sworn-in.

The judges administering the oath of office were: General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore, Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham and Chancellor Mike Maloan.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, officials and their families gathered in the front lobby of the courthouse on the first floor for a reception held in their honor.

(See complete story in the September 5th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)