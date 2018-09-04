Public Works Committee discusses building additions and renovations

During the August 29 meeting of the Weakley County Public Works Committee, members discussed potential building renovations at the Weakley County Highway Department, located at 608 County Maintenance Road in Dresden.

Preliminary plans for the proposed renovations and additions were presented by architects, which was followed by a lengthy discussion. However, the architects stated, before anything else can be done, a topographical survey must be completed. The committee responded by agreeing to fund the topographical survey, as requested.

According to Highway Supervisor Charles Ross, the project is in the early planning stages, and the survey will help determine if the plan is feasible.

(See complete story in the September 5th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)