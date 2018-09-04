Lions Take Down Falcons

Dresden Lions Divers Lockhart, runs the ball in the Lions 60-40 win over Lake County.

Dresden traveled to Lake County last Friday night to play against Lake County Falcons. The Lions pulled off a win, 60-40, over the Falcons in a game that was considered a tossup by area high school football prognosticators who believed that Lake County might be a stumbling block for Dresden early on in the 2018 season.

(See complete story in the September 5th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)