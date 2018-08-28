Martin man charged with DUI following two-vehicle crash; patient airlifted to Memphis hospital

A Martin man is facing DUI charges, following a two-vehicle accident in rural Weakley County that resulted in his passenger being flown to a Memphis hospital.

Joshua Aaron Bone, 25, of 155 Buttermilk Lane, Martin is charged with driving under the influence (1st offense), and failure to exercise due care.

Bone’s vehicle veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a pickup pulling a trailer and boat.

